Supreme Court Seeks Yasin Malik's Response on Transfer of Trial to Delhi

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik and others regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation's request to transfer two trial cases from Jammu to New Delhi. The court has asked for responses by December 18. The CBI cited security concerns for Malik's physical presence in court and suggested video-conferencing facilities at Tihar Jail could be used instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:13 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Yasin Malik's Response on Transfer of Trial to Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court is reviewing a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to shift the trial of Yasin Malik from Jammu to New Delhi. Accused in a kidnapping case, Malik is currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail and is deemed a security risk if allowed to appear physically in court.

On Thursday, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih requested a response from Malik and other accused parties by December 18. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has informed the bench about a functional courtroom with video-conferencing at Tihar Jail, suggesting this as a safer alternative for holding the trial.

The Supreme Court's decision to potentially relocate the trial follows a September 2022 TADA court directive requiring Malik to appear in Jammu physically. The CBI argues that transporting Malik poses significant security threats, pushing for the proceedings to be conducted either within the jail or in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

