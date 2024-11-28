Diplomatic Dance: China and U.S. Military Relations

In a pointed statement on Thursday, China's defence ministry addressed the absence of dialogue between Chinese and U.S. defence leaders in Laos. Highlighting the country's foundational principles in establishing military relations, the ministry responded to media queries seeking clarity on the matter.

Spokesperson Wu Qian made it clear that China's sovereignty, dignity, and core interests are non-negotiable. "Meetings require a proper atmosphere, and communication cannot be without principles," Wu stated, underscoring the prerequisites for any future engagement.

The comments come amid rising scrutiny over China-U.S. military interactions, signalling the importance of mutual respect and conducive conditions for potential discussions.

