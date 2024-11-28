Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: China and U.S. Military Relations

China's defence ministry emphasized the country's principles in building military relations with the U.S., following the absence of a meeting between their defence leaders in Laos. Spokesperson Wu Qian reiterated China's stance on sovereignty and the need for a suitable atmosphere for dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:31 IST
Diplomatic Dance: China and U.S. Military Relations
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

In a pointed statement on Thursday, China's defence ministry addressed the absence of dialogue between Chinese and U.S. defence leaders in Laos. Highlighting the country's foundational principles in establishing military relations, the ministry responded to media queries seeking clarity on the matter.

Spokesperson Wu Qian made it clear that China's sovereignty, dignity, and core interests are non-negotiable. "Meetings require a proper atmosphere, and communication cannot be without principles," Wu stated, underscoring the prerequisites for any future engagement.

The comments come amid rising scrutiny over China-U.S. military interactions, signalling the importance of mutual respect and conducive conditions for potential discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024