Lebanese Return to War-Torn Homes Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Thousands of Lebanese citizens, displaced by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah militants, have begun returning to their homes. This movement comes as a fragile ceasefire takes effect following months of intense fighting, raising hopes of an end to the nearly 14-month-long conflict.

The ceasefire deal, brokered by the US and France and approved by Israeli authorities, aims to bring a temporary halt to hostilities in the region. Despite this, violence persists in Gaza, where Israeli strikes continue, leaving the area's humanitarian situation dire.

The return to conflict-ridden areas has been met with mixed reactions, with celebrations of victory and pride on one side and criticism of Hezbollah's motivations on the other. The aftermath sees extensive damage to many communities, highlighting the challenges ahead for those yearning to rebuild their lives.

