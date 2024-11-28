Odisha Secures DGP Conference Amid Khalistani Threat

Odisha Police are on high alert as the All India DGP/IGP conference kicks off this Friday, attended by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In response to a threat from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, security measures are being meticulously enforced.

The conference is under a vigilant eye, with the deployment of 80 platoons of Odisha Police and additional support from 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, including CRPF and BSF. A four-layer security setup will protect the Prime Minister, while a three-tier system secures the venue and other key locations.

Traffic management stands as a priority, overseen by a DG-rank officer with the help of two SP-rank officers, to ensure minimal disruption. Extensive precautionary measures, including venue sanitation and security personnel stationed at critical points, affirm the police's readiness to tackle any potential threat.

