Odisha Secures DGP Conference Amid Khalistani Threat

Odisha Police have enforced stringent security measures ahead of the All India DGP/IGP conference, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In light of threats from Khalistani separatists, extensive security, traffic management, and precautionary checks have been implemented to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police are on high alert as the All India DGP/IGP conference kicks off this Friday, attended by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In response to a threat from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, security measures are being meticulously enforced.

The conference is under a vigilant eye, with the deployment of 80 platoons of Odisha Police and additional support from 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, including CRPF and BSF. A four-layer security setup will protect the Prime Minister, while a three-tier system secures the venue and other key locations.

Traffic management stands as a priority, overseen by a DG-rank officer with the help of two SP-rank officers, to ensure minimal disruption. Extensive precautionary measures, including venue sanitation and security personnel stationed at critical points, affirm the police's readiness to tackle any potential threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

