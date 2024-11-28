Kashmir's Mirwaiz Voices Concerns Over Waqf Amendments

Umar Farooq, the prominent Mirwaiz of Kashmir, has once again raised serious concerns regarding proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. Representing the Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema (MMU), Farooq argues that these changes could compromise the interests and fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

In a recent letter to Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of the joint parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Farooq reiterated his apprehensions, requesting an immediate meeting to discuss them. The MMU, representing a coalition of Islamic bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, voiced fears that the amendments could undermine the autonomy and core purpose of Waqf properties.

Farooq highlighted concerns regarding increased government control over Waqf institutions and the reduced Muslim representation on governing councils. He urged that the committee consider these issues through meaningful dialogue rather than unilateral actions, emphasizing that the majority-Muslim region's concerns be thoughtfully addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)