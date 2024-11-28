Left Menu

Kashmir's Mirwaiz Voices Concerns Over Waqf Amendments

Umar Farooq, Kashmir's Mirwaiz, has raised significant concerns over proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. He fears these changes threaten Muslim community interests and violate fundamental rights. A letter to Parliament's joint committee chair highlights worries over the autonomy and purpose of Waqf properties and calls for urgent dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:32 IST
Kashmir's Mirwaiz Voices Concerns Over Waqf Amendments
  • Country:
  • India

Umar Farooq, the prominent Mirwaiz of Kashmir, has once again raised serious concerns regarding proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. Representing the Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema (MMU), Farooq argues that these changes could compromise the interests and fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

In a recent letter to Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of the joint parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Farooq reiterated his apprehensions, requesting an immediate meeting to discuss them. The MMU, representing a coalition of Islamic bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, voiced fears that the amendments could undermine the autonomy and core purpose of Waqf properties.

Farooq highlighted concerns regarding increased government control over Waqf institutions and the reduced Muslim representation on governing councils. He urged that the committee consider these issues through meaningful dialogue rather than unilateral actions, emphasizing that the majority-Muslim region's concerns be thoughtfully addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024