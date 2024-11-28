Constables Suspended in Extortion Case Amid Broadening Corruption Scandal

Two police constables in Narhi have been suspended after being accused of extorting Rs 1 lakh from a local man, officials reported on Thursday.

An investigation concluded that Kaushal Sahni and Shrishilal Bind unlawfully influenced police procedures and participated in corrupt practices, stated Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir.

The matter was brought to attention on November 25, when Rudal Yadav from Bharouli village alleged he was forced to the Narhi police station by the constables, who coerced him into signing documents and demanded a hefty sum. The constables urged Yadav to sell his buffalo and borrow money to fulfill their demand. The investigation led by the Circle Officer, Sadar, confirmed the misconduct, resulting in their suspension. A legal case was filed against them for criminal conspiracy, highlighting ongoing illegal activities at the Narhi police station, which had seen similar issues in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)