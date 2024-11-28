Russian Lawyer Sentenced for Criticizing Ukraine War

A Russian court handed a seven-year prison sentence to Dmitry Talantov, a defence lawyer, on Thursday. The charges included spreading falsehoods about the Russian army and inciting hatred. Prosecutors initially sought a 12-year sentence for Talantov, who maintained his plea of not guilty after making critical Facebook posts about Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Russia had advocated for Talantov's acquittal just a day before the verdict. Mariana Katzarova emphasized that Talantov's actions, which included expressing a non-violent opinion or dissent against the war, are safeguarded by international human rights law.

The case has drawn attention to the limits on free expression in Russia amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Human rights organizations continue to monitor the situation closely, as they call for justice and the protection of individuals' rights to peaceful dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)