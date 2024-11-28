Revolutionizing Grievance Redressal: A New Era of Efficiency
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that over 1.12 crore grievances have been resolved in five years via the CPGRAMS portal. A 10-step reform improved the system, reducing resolution time and integrating support for rural populations. New guidelines aim to further streamline grievance handling.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed on Thursday that over 1.12 crore public grievances have been resolved in the past five years through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal.
In a written response in the Rajya Sabha, Singh highlighted that from 2020 to 2024, a record annual high of 23,24,323 grievances were addressed by October 2024. Key reforms have drastically reduced resolution times from 28 days in 2019 to a mere 13 days in 2024.
The government has established comprehensive guidelines to streamline grievance redressal, aiming to further cut resolution times and improve system accessibility, particularly for rural populations through collaboration with common service centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
