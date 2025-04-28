BJP Nominates Veteran Leader Satyanarayana for Rajya Sabha By-Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Monday the nomination of P Venkata Satyanarayana as its candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in Andhra Pradesh. This decision spotlights Satyanarayana, a veteran leader with enduring connections to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BJP National General Secretary and party headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh, confirmed the candidacy in a press release, emphasizing Satyanarayana's credentials. Satyanarayana, an advocate, has held multiple key positions in the BJP, including vice president for Andhra Pradesh, and played a pivotal role in the manifesto committees for the 2014 elections.

This nomination comes after the Rajya Sabha seat was vacated by former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy, prompting the need for a by-election. Satyanarayana's expertise and political legacy in Bhimavaram bolster the BJP's strategy in this critical electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)