Left Menu

BJP Nominates Veteran Leader Satyanarayana for Rajya Sabha By-Election

The BJP has nominated P Venkata Satyanarayana for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Andhra Pradesh. A seasoned leader with deep ties to the RSS, Satyanarayana brings extensive experience in various party roles. His candidacy follows the resignation of former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:47 IST
BJP Nominates Veteran Leader Satyanarayana for Rajya Sabha By-Election
Satyanarayana
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Monday the nomination of P Venkata Satyanarayana as its candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in Andhra Pradesh. This decision spotlights Satyanarayana, a veteran leader with enduring connections to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BJP National General Secretary and party headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh, confirmed the candidacy in a press release, emphasizing Satyanarayana's credentials. Satyanarayana, an advocate, has held multiple key positions in the BJP, including vice president for Andhra Pradesh, and played a pivotal role in the manifesto committees for the 2014 elections.

This nomination comes after the Rajya Sabha seat was vacated by former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy, prompting the need for a by-election. Satyanarayana's expertise and political legacy in Bhimavaram bolster the BJP's strategy in this critical electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025