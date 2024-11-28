Nationwide Expansion of NALSA Women's Help System Faces Legal Hurdle

The Supreme Court has declared that the plea to extend the NALSA women's integrated help system across the country is not justiciable. The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, suggested that the matter be addressed on the administrative side by NALSA itself.

This ruling came during the hearing of a petition advocating for the nationwide implementation of the system, currently operating as a pilot in Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh. The court has granted a six-week period for NALSA's counsel to present their stance.

The petition had highlighted the success of this technology-driven initiative, combining helplines and government schemes to ensure a seamless legal framework for women facing violence. It argued that the national rollout would require no special funding, as existing resources and free software would suffice.

(With inputs from agencies.)