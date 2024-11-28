Left Menu

Ceasefire Violations: Hezbollah Accuses Israel

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah accuses Israel of violating a ceasefire by targeting civilians returning to their southern Lebanon border villages. He emphasizes that Israel's actions represent current breaches of the agreement. The statement was made after a Lebanese parliamentary session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:12 IST
On Thursday, Hezbollah member of parliament Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement by targeting civilians returning to their homes along Lebanon's southern border.

Speaking to reporters following a parliamentary session, Fadlallah stated, "The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages."

He further added, "There are violations today by Israel, even in this form," highlighting the ongoing tensions and breaches of the ceasefire deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

