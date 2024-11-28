Ceasefire Violations: Hezbollah Accuses Israel
Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah accuses Israel of violating a ceasefire by targeting civilians returning to their southern Lebanon border villages. He emphasizes that Israel's actions represent current breaches of the agreement. The statement was made after a Lebanese parliamentary session.
- Lebanon
On Thursday, Hezbollah member of parliament Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement by targeting civilians returning to their homes along Lebanon's southern border.
Speaking to reporters following a parliamentary session, Fadlallah stated, "The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages."
He further added, "There are violations today by Israel, even in this form," highlighting the ongoing tensions and breaches of the ceasefire deal.
