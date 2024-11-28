Three Nations Urge Israel for Financial Extension

In a joint statement issued from Berlin, Germany, France, and Britain have collectively appealed to Israel to prolong the indemnifications for vital banking services between Israeli and Palestinian banks. The countries emphasize the urgency of this extension as the existing agreement's deadline approaches on November 30.

The extension is deemed essential to ensure that the functioning of cross-border payments is not utilized as a tool to undermine Palestinian authorities, according to the statement released by their respective foreign ministers.

This diplomatic pressure underlines the broader concerns of maintaining financial stability and fairness in cross-border dealings amid ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region.

