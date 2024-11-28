Left Menu

Three Nations Urge Israel for Financial Extension

Germany, France, and Britain have urged Israel to prolong indemnifications for crucial banking services between Israeli and Palestinian institutions. The joint appeal highlights the need for an extension beyond the approaching November 30 deadline to prevent undermining Palestinian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:29 IST
Three Nations Urge Israel for Financial Extension
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a joint statement issued from Berlin, Germany, France, and Britain have collectively appealed to Israel to prolong the indemnifications for vital banking services between Israeli and Palestinian banks. The countries emphasize the urgency of this extension as the existing agreement's deadline approaches on November 30.

The extension is deemed essential to ensure that the functioning of cross-border payments is not utilized as a tool to undermine Palestinian authorities, according to the statement released by their respective foreign ministers.

This diplomatic pressure underlines the broader concerns of maintaining financial stability and fairness in cross-border dealings amid ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024