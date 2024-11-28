Left Menu

Australia's Groundbreaking Social Media Law for Kids

Australia's Senate has passed a landmark social media law aimed at protecting children. The legislation will fine platforms like TikTok and Facebook if they fail to stop under-16s from holding accounts. The bill passed both houses with significant support, marking a significant step in online safety regulation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has ushered in a groundbreaking legislation with its new social media law aimed at safeguarding young users. The Australian Senate passed this revolutionary law on Thursday, creating a global precedent in social media regulation.

The law targets platforms including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, holding them accountable for allowing children under 16 to have accounts. Failure to comply could result in fines up to 50 million Australian dollars (USD 33 million).

The bill passed the Senate with a vote of 34 to 19, following the House of Representatives' overwhelming approval. With the government's agreement to pass opposition amendments, platforms have one year to adapt before penalties are enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

