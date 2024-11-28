Oreshnik: Putin's Game-Changer in a Hypersonic Era

In a bold warning amidst rising tensions, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia may use its newly developed Oreshnik hypersonic missiles against decision-making centers in Kyiv. This potential action follows Ukraine's firing of Western missiles into Russian territory, a move that has seemed to challenge the balance of power.

Putin claimed that the Oreshnik missile, tested last week, is invulnerable to interception, a statement met with suspicion by Western defense analysts. He hinted that these missiles could target Ukrainian military and governmental sites in response to recent strikes, emphasizing Russia's capacity to escalate its missile production well beyond NATO's.

Global security anxieties have surged as the conflict's dynamics evolve, particularly with Putin suggesting that the Oreshnik is as potent as a nuclear weapon, although he assured it would not be equipped with a nuclear warhead. This latest phase of military exchanges signals a significant escalation, prompting international calls for restraint.

