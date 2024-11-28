Oreshnik: Putin's Game-Changer in a Hypersonic Era
Russia may deploy its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile to target key locations in Kyiv following Ukraine's use of Western missiles on Russian territory. President Putin claims the missile is unstoppable, although this is disputed by experts. The conflict has intensified, raising concerns over Russia's nuclear strategy.
In a bold warning amidst rising tensions, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia may use its newly developed Oreshnik hypersonic missiles against decision-making centers in Kyiv. This potential action follows Ukraine's firing of Western missiles into Russian territory, a move that has seemed to challenge the balance of power.
Putin claimed that the Oreshnik missile, tested last week, is invulnerable to interception, a statement met with suspicion by Western defense analysts. He hinted that these missiles could target Ukrainian military and governmental sites in response to recent strikes, emphasizing Russia's capacity to escalate its missile production well beyond NATO's.
Global security anxieties have surged as the conflict's dynamics evolve, particularly with Putin suggesting that the Oreshnik is as potent as a nuclear weapon, although he assured it would not be equipped with a nuclear warhead. This latest phase of military exchanges signals a significant escalation, prompting international calls for restraint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
