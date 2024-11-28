Emotional Reunion: Kidnapped Boy Finds Family After 30 Years

In a story that defies the passage of time, a 38-year-old man named Raju has reconnected with his family three decades after his abduction from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Raju was stolen away at the tender age of seven and taken to Rajasthan by kidnappers.

Raju's father, Tula Ram, recounted the harrowing incident: Raju was snatched while returning home from school. Despite lodging a report and an extensive search, the police failed to recover him. A ransom demand for Rs 8 lakh was made, but the family's financial constraints left the case unsolved and cold.

Recently, a compassionate Delhi businessman discovered Raju in dire conditions, prompting his rescue. The businessman transported him, eventually leading him back to his family. This emotional reunion brought closure to years of uncertainty and heartache.

