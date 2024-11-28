Left Menu

Emotional Reunion: Kidnapped Boy Finds Family After 30 Years

After being kidnapped in 1993, Raju, now 38, was reunited with his family from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. A kind-hearted businessman rescued him from captivity in Rajasthan, leading to a heartwarming reunion. The case, dormant for decades, finally concluded with a family's reunion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:20 IST
Emotional Reunion: Kidnapped Boy Finds Family After 30 Years
Raju
  • Country:
  • India

In a story that defies the passage of time, a 38-year-old man named Raju has reconnected with his family three decades after his abduction from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Raju was stolen away at the tender age of seven and taken to Rajasthan by kidnappers.

Raju's father, Tula Ram, recounted the harrowing incident: Raju was snatched while returning home from school. Despite lodging a report and an extensive search, the police failed to recover him. A ransom demand for Rs 8 lakh was made, but the family's financial constraints left the case unsolved and cold.

Recently, a compassionate Delhi businessman discovered Raju in dire conditions, prompting his rescue. The businessman transported him, eventually leading him back to his family. This emotional reunion brought closure to years of uncertainty and heartache.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024