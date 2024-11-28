A London court recently heard explosive revelations about Russian espionage activities, with two individuals admitting to being spies. The trial, focused on a network involving three Bulgarians, highlights the growing tensions in UK-Russia relations.

Defendants Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev face charges of spying conspiracy, allegedly collaborating with others, including a Russian identified as Richard Ticz. Ivanova also faces charges related to false identity documents. Prosecutor Alison Morgan narrated how the espionage unfolded between 2020 and 2023.

Morgan explained that the accused utilized advanced technology and fake identities for surveillance, forwarding detailed reports to Russia for ample compensation. This court case arises amid heightened hostilities stemming from geopolitical clashes, including Ukraine's invasion and resultant diplomatic frictions.

