Munambam Land Dispute Intensifies: Judicial Commission Steps In
A judicial commission, led by former Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, has been established to resolve the land ownership dispute in Munambam village between the Waqf Board and local residents. Despite the commission's formation, local protests continue as residents demand recognition of their land rights.
- Country:
- India
A judicial commission has been formed to address the ongoing land ownership dispute in Munambam village, where the land is claimed by the Waqf Board but contested by local residents.
This new panel is headed by former Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice C N Ramachandran Nair and was constituted by the state government on Thursday via a Gazette notification. The commission is tasked with ascertaining the land's current status, nature, and extent.
Despite the commission's creation, the conflict remains heated. The commission's announcement hasn't quelled the ongoing protests by local residents, who insist they legally purchased the land and demand their rights be recognized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
