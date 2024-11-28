Left Menu

Family Dinner Turns Fatal: Relative Confesses to Murder

In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, 24-year-old Siddhivinayak Pednekar allegedly murdered his 55-year-old relative, Vinod Achrekar, a former assistant police sub-inspector, after a heated argument during dinner. Pednekar informed the police, who confirmed Achrekar's death and apprehended Pednekar on murder charges.

A gruesome murder unfolded in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, as Siddhivinayak Pednekar, aged 24, allegedly killed his relative, Vinod Achrekar, a 55-year-old former assistant police sub-inspector.

According to authorities, after a heated argument between the two during dinner, Pednekar attacked Achrekar with a spade, causing fatal head injuries.

Pednekar later confessed to the crime by calling the police himself. Law enforcement officers rushed to the scene, confirming Achrekar's death and taking Pednekar into custody.

