Family Dinner Turns Fatal: Relative Confesses to Murder

A gruesome murder unfolded in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, as Siddhivinayak Pednekar, aged 24, allegedly killed his relative, Vinod Achrekar, a 55-year-old former assistant police sub-inspector.

According to authorities, after a heated argument between the two during dinner, Pednekar attacked Achrekar with a spade, causing fatal head injuries.

Pednekar later confessed to the crime by calling the police himself. Law enforcement officers rushed to the scene, confirming Achrekar's death and taking Pednekar into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)