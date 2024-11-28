Germany to Re-Deploy Patriot Air Defence Systems to Poland

Germany has announced its intention to redeploy Patriot air defence systems to Poland at the start of the new year, the German defence ministry revealed on Thursday.

The systems are expected to be in place for up to six months, primarily to safeguard a critical logistical hub in Poland vital for delivering materials to Ukraine. 'With this, we will protect a logistical hub in Poland which is of central importance for the delivery of materials to Ukraine,' stated German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Previously, from January to November 2022, Germany had already deployed 300 troops alongside three Patriot units to Poland. These were positioned in Zamosc, roughly 50 km from the Ukrainian border, to defend the southern town and its important railway connection to Ukraine after a stray Ukrainian missile hit the Polish village of Przewodow in November 2022, escalating fears of the conflict spilling over borders.

