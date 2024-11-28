Hemant Soren's Pledge for Jharkhand's Future

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar expressed optimism about the newly sworn-in Hemant Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand, hoping it would fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the state's people.

Offering congratulations to Soren for taking the oath as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister, Kumar, an AICC Executive Committee member, stated that the coalition would spearhead rapid development focused on the all-round progress of the poor, women, and youths.

Kumar also indicated that the Soren government aims to actively implement welfare schemes and that the expansion of the state cabinet is expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)