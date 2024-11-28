Hemant Soren's Pledge for Jharkhand's Future
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar congratulates Hemant Soren as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister. Kumar is hopeful that the Soren-led alliance will meet the aspirations of Jharkhand's people, prioritizing welfare schemes and development for the poor, women, and youths. Cabinet expansion is anticipated soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar expressed optimism about the newly sworn-in Hemant Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand, hoping it would fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the state's people.
Offering congratulations to Soren for taking the oath as Jharkhand's 14th Chief Minister, Kumar, an AICC Executive Committee member, stated that the coalition would spearhead rapid development focused on the all-round progress of the poor, women, and youths.
Kumar also indicated that the Soren government aims to actively implement welfare schemes and that the expansion of the state cabinet is expected shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to Overhaul Government Efficiency
Trump Appoints Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency
Trump Taps Musk and Ramaswamy for Government Efficiency Overhaul
Elon Musk and Trump's 'DOGE' Plan: A Radical Overhaul of Government Efficiency
Trump Appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to Lead Government Efficiency Overhaul