Bhubaneswar Development Authority Expands: 143 New Villages Included

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to include 143 additional revenue villages under its jurisdiction, increasing the total to 712. The new villages cover an area of 239.58 sq km and aim to ensure planned development. BDA plans to launch housing projects and a commercial space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-04-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 09:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has taken a significant step by incorporating 143 more revenue villages into its jurisdiction. This move elevates the total number of villages under BDA's oversight to 712, as announced by officials.

This decision received formal approval during the BDA's 150th meeting, which was presided over by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra. Initially established in 1983 with a jurisdiction of 116 revenue villages, the BDA has undergone several expansions in 2002, 2003, and 2011.

The addition of these villages, covering an area of 239.58 square kilometers, aims to facilitate planned development while curbing unregulated growth. The BDA also announced plans for housing projects in Chandrasekharpur, Jagasara, and Sanapalla in Khordha and will develop a commercial space in Patia.

