Democracy Under Siege: Romanian Election Controversy

Romanian presidential candidate Elena Lasconi has voiced strong criticism following the Constitutional Court's directive to conduct a recount in the initial round of the election.

Lasconi described the court's intervention as detrimental to democracy, underlining that it's the second time the court has disrupted the electoral process. Previously, it banned a far-right candidate from participating.

She emphasized that combatting extremism should be achieved through the democratic process, namely voting, instead of judicial intervention.

