Democracy Under Siege: Romanian Election Controversy

Romanian presidential candidate Elena Lasconi criticized the Constitutional Court's decision to mandate a recount of votes, calling it detrimental to democracy. This marks the court's second controversial intervention, following a prior ruling that prevented a far-right politician from running. Lasconi advocated for addressing extremism through voting rather than judicial interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:56 IST
  • Romania

Romanian presidential candidate Elena Lasconi has voiced strong criticism following the Constitutional Court's directive to conduct a recount in the initial round of the election.

Lasconi described the court's intervention as detrimental to democracy, underlining that it's the second time the court has disrupted the electoral process. Previously, it banned a far-right candidate from participating.

She emphasized that combatting extremism should be achieved through the democratic process, namely voting, instead of judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

