Sweden Seeks China's Help in Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Probe
Sweden has formally requested China's cooperation in investigating damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. The incident, suspected to be sabotage, involves a Chinese bulk carrier, Yi Peng 3. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson seeks the vessel's return for further investigation.
Sweden has officially reached out to China for assistance in probing the damage to two undersea cables located in the Baltic Sea, announced Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday. Both cables, vital connections between Finland, Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania, suffered damage that has raised suspicions among European nations.
The incident, which occurred in mid-November, has been linked to a Chinese bulk carrier, Yi Peng 3, based on an investigation that included an analysis of MarineTraffic data aligning the ship's coordinates with the affected area. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius implied sabotage as a likely cause.
Kristersson has urged the ship, currently stationed in international waters adjacent to Denmark, to cooperate in the investigation. China's foreign ministry stated on Wednesday that communication channels remain open with Sweden and other relevant parties regarding the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
