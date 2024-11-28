Terror Suspect Extradited: India's Coordinated Effort Yields Success
Salman Rehman Khan, linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba, was extradited from Rwanda to India. Coordinated by NIA and CBI, this follows an Interpol Red Notice. Khan's extradition underscores India's focus on international collaboration to counter terrorism, illustrating a pattern of successful return of fugitives via Interpol.
- Country:
- India
A significant development in international law enforcement unfolded as Salman Rehman Khan, associated with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, was extradited to India from Rwanda. The successful operation was coordinated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), emphasizing India's commitment to combating terrorism through global cooperation.
Khan, implicated in facilitating terror activities by providing arms and explosives in Bengaluru, was previously imprisoned in a POCSO case and radicalized during his incarceration. Authorities labeled him a fugitive after he escaped the country, evading law enforcement following his alleged involvement in a criminal conspiracy to spread terror.
This extradition marks one of several recent triumphs for India in bringing criminals to justice via Interpol. Two other fugitives, also issued Red Notices, were extradited from Saudi Arabia this month. These operations highlight the effectiveness of international law enforcement collaboration in tackling serious crimes including terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
