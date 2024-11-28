Left Menu

India-Russia Expand Joint Military Exercises

India and Russia have decided to expand their joint military exercises to enhance operational synergy. This agreement was made at a recent meeting of the India-Russia Inter Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation, marking a significant enhancement in their strategic partnership.

India-Russia Expand Joint Military Exercises
India and Russia have agreed to broaden the scope of their joint military exercises, aiming to enhance operational synergy between their forces. This decision highlights the deepening ties between the two nations.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the working group on military cooperation, under the India-Russia Inter Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC), according to the defence ministry.

The strategic partnership between India and Russia, which began in 2000 and was upgraded to a special and privileged level in 2010, continues to be reinforced by such collaborative efforts, providing a platform for addressing evolving security challenges.

