Ceasefire Tension: Middle East's Fragile Path to Peace

Tensions flared anew in the Middle East as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged accusations of breaking the fragile ceasefire in southern Lebanon. Both sides reported military activities, undermining the viability of the recently brokered truce by the United States and France.

As the ceasefire entered its early stage, Israel conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah's alleged rocket facility in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah claimed that Israeli forces were targeting returning border villagers. The ceasefire deal aims to halt prolonged conflicts but reveals cracks amid these fresh hostilities.

Meanwhile, the region remains embroiled in violence, with ongoing clashes in Gaza reflecting the broader challenges of finding sustainable peace. Displaced Lebanese families seeking to return home face curfews and security measures, underscoring the persistent volatility in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)