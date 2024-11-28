Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Indian Consular Surveillance Sparks Controversy

The Indian government has lodged a protest with Canada over alleged surveillance of its consular staff in Vancouver. The situation exacerbates diplomatic tensions, with accusations of Canada failing to provide adequate security. The incident adds strain to an already fraught relationship between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:28 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Indian Consular Surveillance Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government recently expressed strong disapproval following revelations that Canadian authorities are allegedly surveilling Indian consular officials in Vancouver.

In a written parliamentary statement, Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh criticized the purported interception of private communications as a violation of diplomatic norms.

The incident has further strained Indo-Canadian relations, already tense due to past controversies and disagreements over security provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024