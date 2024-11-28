Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Indian Consular Surveillance Sparks Controversy
The Indian government has lodged a protest with Canada over alleged surveillance of its consular staff in Vancouver. The situation exacerbates diplomatic tensions, with accusations of Canada failing to provide adequate security. The incident adds strain to an already fraught relationship between the two nations.
The Indian government recently expressed strong disapproval following revelations that Canadian authorities are allegedly surveilling Indian consular officials in Vancouver.
In a written parliamentary statement, Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh criticized the purported interception of private communications as a violation of diplomatic norms.
The incident has further strained Indo-Canadian relations, already tense due to past controversies and disagreements over security provisions.
