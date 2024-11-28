TikTok Under Fire: Romania's Election Rules Breached?

Romania's principal security authority announced on Thursday that social media juggernaut TikTok failed to comply with legal regulations concerning the electoral process during the nation's presidential election, prompting a court-mandated recount.

In response to these accusations, TikTok has staunchly denied any wrongdoing, stressing its commitment to enforcing guidelines against election misinformation.

The platform emphasized that the majority of the candidates actively campaigned on TikTok, alongside other social media outlets.

