TikTok Under Fire: Romania's Election Rules Breached?

Romania's top security body accused TikTok of not adhering to electoral laws during the presidential election, leading to a recount. TikTok has refuted these allegations, asserting it upholds its guidelines against election misinformation and highlighted that most candidates used its platform for campaigning.

Bucharest | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's principal security authority announced on Thursday that social media juggernaut TikTok failed to comply with legal regulations concerning the electoral process during the nation's presidential election, prompting a court-mandated recount.

In response to these accusations, TikTok has staunchly denied any wrongdoing, stressing its commitment to enforcing guidelines against election misinformation.

The platform emphasized that the majority of the candidates actively campaigned on TikTok, alongside other social media outlets.

