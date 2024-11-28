TikTok Under Fire: Romania's Election Rules Breached?
Romania's top security body accused TikTok of not adhering to electoral laws during the presidential election, leading to a recount. TikTok has refuted these allegations, asserting it upholds its guidelines against election misinformation and highlighted that most candidates used its platform for campaigning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania's principal security authority announced on Thursday that social media juggernaut TikTok failed to comply with legal regulations concerning the electoral process during the nation's presidential election, prompting a court-mandated recount.
In response to these accusations, TikTok has staunchly denied any wrongdoing, stressing its commitment to enforcing guidelines against election misinformation.
The platform emphasized that the majority of the candidates actively campaigned on TikTok, alongside other social media outlets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Somaliland's Quest for Recognition: A Pivotal Presidential Election
Somaliland's Pivotal Presidential Election Amid Regional Tensions
Maharashtra's Mega Infrastructure Push Amid Election Campaigning
Guarding Nehru's Legacy: Congress's Pledge Against Misinformation
Rahul Gandhi Savors Sugarcane Juice Amidst Campaigning in Maharashtra