Shock in Rajasthan: Acid Attack on Narcotics Officer

A man and woman were detained in Rajasthan for allegedly attacking a narcotics officer with acid. Initial investigations suggest a prior acquaintance between the woman and the officer. The incident occurred in Pratapgarh, with the officer undergoing hospital treatment while further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, where a narcotics department officer was allegedly attacked with acid by a man and a woman, police reported on Thursday.

Pratapgarh SP Vineet Bansal stated that the initial investigation points to a prior connection between the woman and the officer, although the precise motive remains unclear. The accused reportedly approached Sub-Inspector Harshvardhan near Bamotra, conversed briefly, and then proceeded to throw acid before fleeing the scene, according to Bansal.

The victim was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently receiving treatment. The suspects have been detained, and an in-depth investigation is underway to uncover the full details of the attack, Bansal added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

