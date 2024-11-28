Shock in Rajasthan: Acid Attack on Narcotics Officer
A man and woman were detained in Rajasthan for allegedly attacking a narcotics officer with acid. Initial investigations suggest a prior acquaintance between the woman and the officer. The incident occurred in Pratapgarh, with the officer undergoing hospital treatment while further investigations continue.
A shocking incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, where a narcotics department officer was allegedly attacked with acid by a man and a woman, police reported on Thursday.
Pratapgarh SP Vineet Bansal stated that the initial investigation points to a prior connection between the woman and the officer, although the precise motive remains unclear. The accused reportedly approached Sub-Inspector Harshvardhan near Bamotra, conversed briefly, and then proceeded to throw acid before fleeing the scene, according to Bansal.
The victim was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently receiving treatment. The suspects have been detained, and an in-depth investigation is underway to uncover the full details of the attack, Bansal added.

