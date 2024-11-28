Shock in Rajasthan: Acid Attack on Narcotics Officer

A shocking incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, where a narcotics department officer was allegedly attacked with acid by a man and a woman, police reported on Thursday.

Pratapgarh SP Vineet Bansal stated that the initial investigation points to a prior connection between the woman and the officer, although the precise motive remains unclear. The accused reportedly approached Sub-Inspector Harshvardhan near Bamotra, conversed briefly, and then proceeded to throw acid before fleeing the scene, according to Bansal.

The victim was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently receiving treatment. The suspects have been detained, and an in-depth investigation is underway to uncover the full details of the attack, Bansal added.

(With inputs from agencies.)