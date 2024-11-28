Left Menu

Call for Justice: Sheikh Hasina Demands Action Against Minority Persecution in Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina has condemned the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges, demanding his release. She criticized the current government for its failure to protect minorities and ensure religious freedom. The Awami League claimed increased communal violence and urged action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:15 IST
Call for Justice: Sheikh Hasina Demands Action Against Minority Persecution in Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a strong statement on Thursday, Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, urging immediate action for his release. Citing failures of the current government led by Muhammad Yunus, she emphasized the need for religious freedom and the protection of all communities.

Hasina, who leads the Awami League, demanded accountability for those involved in the murder of a lawyer in Chattogram, pointing to a rise in human rights violations. Her party criticized the unlawful arrest of minority leaders and the accompanying denial of bail as egregious trampling of basic rights.

Highlighting past attacks on religious sites, Hasina warned of the increasing threat to minority communities in Bangladesh. She called on citizens to unite against terrorism and government failures, as her party continues to document instances of expansive communal violence under the interim regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024