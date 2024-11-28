Call for Justice: Sheikh Hasina Demands Action Against Minority Persecution in Bangladesh

In a strong statement on Thursday, Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, urging immediate action for his release. Citing failures of the current government led by Muhammad Yunus, she emphasized the need for religious freedom and the protection of all communities.

Hasina, who leads the Awami League, demanded accountability for those involved in the murder of a lawyer in Chattogram, pointing to a rise in human rights violations. Her party criticized the unlawful arrest of minority leaders and the accompanying denial of bail as egregious trampling of basic rights.

Highlighting past attacks on religious sites, Hasina warned of the increasing threat to minority communities in Bangladesh. She called on citizens to unite against terrorism and government failures, as her party continues to document instances of expansive communal violence under the interim regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)