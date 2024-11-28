Fake Gold Scam: Businessman Duped of Rs 30.05 Lakh

Two individuals were apprehended in Bhiwandi for allegedly defrauding a local businessman out of Rs 30.05 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, a police official announced on Thursday.

Ravi Kishan Marwadi, aged 24, and Manasingh Gulshan Solanki, aged 40, were caught on November 28, while authorities continue to search for another suspect named Mohan, who is still on the run, the official confirmed.

The police reported that the scam took place after the accused approached the businessman on November 26, claiming they had unearthed 5 kilograms of gold during excavation work. Subsequently, they sold a bag of counterfeit coins to him for Rs 30.05 lakh. The arrested individuals and their fugitive associate face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their fraudulent acts.

