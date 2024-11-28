Fake Currency Racket Busted in Gujarat: Mastermind and Associates Arrested

The Gujarat police have successfully uncovered a fake currency racket involving 151 counterfeit Australian dollar notes, according to a statement by authorities on Thursday. Four individuals, including the alleged mastermind Maulik Patel, have been arrested in connection with the illegal operation.

Authorities revealed that Patel, a 36-year-old businessman settled in Australia, hatched the scheme after incurring business losses. Alongside local accomplices Dhruv Desai, Khush Patel, and Ronak Rathod, he allegedly printed fake currency in Ahmedabad, using a sophisticated setup that included a large printer and computers.

The group sold the fake notes at a lower rate than the market value, which eventually led to their capture. Police remain vigilant in addressing currency fraud to prevent further economic harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)