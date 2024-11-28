Decisive Crackdown: Properties of Absconding Terrorists Seized in J&K
In a significant move against terrorism, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have seized the properties of seven absconding terrorists from PoK. Following court orders, police executed property attachment under legal provisions, marking a step towards dismantling terror networks and showcasing the resolve of local authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive action against terrorism, officials in Jammu and Kashmir executed property attachment orders for seven absconding terrorists. These individuals are operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and were declared absconders by local authorities.
Issuing the orders under Section 83 of CrPC, Doda's court moved forward in confiscating the properties, aimed at dismantling the financial networks of these operatives. Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Javaid Iqbal, emphasized the meticulous investigation that culminated in this move.
The Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, noted that similar steps are in process for 29 other identified terrorists. This effort underscores the police's unwavering resolve to uproot terror activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorism
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- absconding
- properties
- confiscated
- crackdown
- PoK
- police
- investigation
ALSO READ
China's Crackdown on 'Night Riding Army': A Soup Dumpling Pursuit
US Raises Alarm Over Crackdown on Awami League Supporters in Bangladesh
Demolition of properties: Accused and convicts have certain rights, safeguards in light of Constitution and criminal law, says SC.
Police Crackdown: Constable Arrested for Heroin Sale in Jammu
SC lays down pan-India guidelines for demolition of properties.