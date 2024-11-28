Decisive Crackdown: Properties of Absconding Terrorists Seized in J&K

In a decisive action against terrorism, officials in Jammu and Kashmir executed property attachment orders for seven absconding terrorists. These individuals are operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and were declared absconders by local authorities.

Issuing the orders under Section 83 of CrPC, Doda's court moved forward in confiscating the properties, aimed at dismantling the financial networks of these operatives. Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Javaid Iqbal, emphasized the meticulous investigation that culminated in this move.

The Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, noted that similar steps are in process for 29 other identified terrorists. This effort underscores the police's unwavering resolve to uproot terror activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)