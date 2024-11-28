Kerala Government Challenges Governor's University Appointment

The Kerala government has initiated a legal challenge against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's decision to appoint K Sivaprasad as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). The appeal, filed Thursday in the High Court, questions the legality of the Chancellor's unilateral decision.

Appointed on Wednesday by Khan in his role as Chancellor, Sivaprasad's selection bypassed recommendations from the state government, prompting contention. The state claims that the appointment does not adhere to the governing Act's guidelines, suggesting that the Chancellor does not have absolute discretion in choosing the Vice Chancellor.

The High Court, presided by Justice Ziyad Rahman A A, has agreed to consider the case next week, however, it has refrained from issuing an interim stay on the Governor's notification. This case adds to the ongoing conflicts between the state CPI(M)-led government and Governor Khan concerning university appointments and faculty recruitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)