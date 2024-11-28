Clashes Escalate in Gaza as Ceasefire Hopes Dim

The Israeli military intensified its strikes in Gaza, leaving 26 Palestinians dead as hostilities escalated on Thursday. Tanks advanced deeper into Gaza, targeting central areas a day after a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon raised hopes for a similar truce with Hamas.

This latest military campaign by Israel aims to dismantle Hamas after their deadly raid on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Many in the 2.3 million-strong Gaza population hope for peace, but the war has devastated the region, leaving homes destroyed and resources scarce.

The United Nations reports high casualties, highlighting the plight of displaced families amid widespread destruction. Israel's airstrikes continue to target what it calls "terror sites." Efforts for a ceasefire remain stalled despite international appeals for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)