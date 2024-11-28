Left Menu

Clashes Escalate in Gaza as Ceasefire Hopes Dim

Israeli military strikes on Gaza killed 26 Palestinians as forces intensified attacks on Thursday. This follows a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The military conflict seeks to dismantle Hamas, following their attack on southern Israel in October 2023. Ongoing assaults have heavily impacted Gaza's population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:37 IST
The Israeli military intensified its strikes in Gaza, leaving 26 Palestinians dead as hostilities escalated on Thursday. Tanks advanced deeper into Gaza, targeting central areas a day after a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon raised hopes for a similar truce with Hamas.

This latest military campaign by Israel aims to dismantle Hamas after their deadly raid on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Many in the 2.3 million-strong Gaza population hope for peace, but the war has devastated the region, leaving homes destroyed and resources scarce.

The United Nations reports high casualties, highlighting the plight of displaced families amid widespread destruction. Israel's airstrikes continue to target what it calls "terror sites." Efforts for a ceasefire remain stalled despite international appeals for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

