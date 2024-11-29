Investigative Turbulence: China's Military Shakeup
China's high-ranking military official, Miao Hua, is under investigation for 'serious violations of discipline,' likely linked to corruption, as part of a broader anti-corruption effort led by Xi Jinping. This investigation follows previous purges of defense ministers and raises questions about China's military leadership stability.
- Country:
- China
China's defense sector is facing another upheaval as a high-ranking military official, Miao Hua, director of the Political Work Department on the Central Military Commission, has been suspended amid investigations for 'serious violations of discipline,' a term often associated with corruption issues.
This marks the third substantial change in China's defense leadership, following the previous dismissals of former Defense Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, both accused of corruption. Despite the turbulence, experts argue these investigations are unlikely to destabilize China's military power, given President Xi Jinping's strong grip on the country's leadership.
The recent events underscore an ongoing anti-corruption campaign under Xi's regime, targeting high-ranking officials in efforts that echo past political purges. The PLA's complex history, including its involvement in business ventures during China's economic reform era, adds layers to understanding this current climate of scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Win Sparks Exodus from Platform X Amid Election Controversy
Enforcement Directorate's Investigation Intensifies on 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin
Trump Plans Envoy for Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Transition
Money Laundering Investigation Unravels Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Medicover Hospitals: Landmark Dual-Organ Transplant Revives Hope