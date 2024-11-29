Left Menu

Investigative Turbulence: China's Military Shakeup

China's high-ranking military official, Miao Hua, is under investigation for 'serious violations of discipline,' likely linked to corruption, as part of a broader anti-corruption effort led by Xi Jinping. This investigation follows previous purges of defense ministers and raises questions about China's military leadership stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:36 IST
  • China

China's defense sector is facing another upheaval as a high-ranking military official, Miao Hua, director of the Political Work Department on the Central Military Commission, has been suspended amid investigations for 'serious violations of discipline,' a term often associated with corruption issues.

This marks the third substantial change in China's defense leadership, following the previous dismissals of former Defense Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, both accused of corruption. Despite the turbulence, experts argue these investigations are unlikely to destabilize China's military power, given President Xi Jinping's strong grip on the country's leadership.

The recent events underscore an ongoing anti-corruption campaign under Xi's regime, targeting high-ranking officials in efforts that echo past political purges. The PLA's complex history, including its involvement in business ventures during China's economic reform era, adds layers to understanding this current climate of scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

