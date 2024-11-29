Investigative Turbulence: China's Military Shakeup

China's defense sector is facing another upheaval as a high-ranking military official, Miao Hua, director of the Political Work Department on the Central Military Commission, has been suspended amid investigations for 'serious violations of discipline,' a term often associated with corruption issues.

This marks the third substantial change in China's defense leadership, following the previous dismissals of former Defense Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, both accused of corruption. Despite the turbulence, experts argue these investigations are unlikely to destabilize China's military power, given President Xi Jinping's strong grip on the country's leadership.

The recent events underscore an ongoing anti-corruption campaign under Xi's regime, targeting high-ranking officials in efforts that echo past political purges. The PLA's complex history, including its involvement in business ventures during China's economic reform era, adds layers to understanding this current climate of scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)