Fragile Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Southern Lebanon

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate in southern Lebanon as both sides accuse each other of breaching a recently implemented ceasefire. Violations underscore the truce’s fragility, aiming to end prolonged conflict. Israeli military actions and Hezbollah responses highlight ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 01:54 IST
Tension in southern Lebanon escalated as Israel and Hezbollah accused each other of violating a newly established ceasefire. The Israeli air force targeted a Hezbollah rocket storage facility, citing breaches of the truce.

Lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of attacking civilians, while the Lebanese army reported multiple Israeli ceasefire violations. The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S. and France, seeks to end longstanding conflict.

Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to prepare for a possible escalation. Israel faces dual challenges, as conflict persists with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. The situation remains volatile as military and diplomatic efforts continue.

