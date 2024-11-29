Fragile Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Southern Lebanon
Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate in southern Lebanon as both sides accuse each other of breaching a recently implemented ceasefire. Violations underscore the truce’s fragility, aiming to end prolonged conflict. Israeli military actions and Hezbollah responses highlight ongoing tensions in the region.
Tension in southern Lebanon escalated as Israel and Hezbollah accused each other of violating a newly established ceasefire. The Israeli air force targeted a Hezbollah rocket storage facility, citing breaches of the truce.
Lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of attacking civilians, while the Lebanese army reported multiple Israeli ceasefire violations. The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S. and France, seeks to end longstanding conflict.
Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to prepare for a possible escalation. Israel faces dual challenges, as conflict persists with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. The situation remains volatile as military and diplomatic efforts continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- southern Lebanon
- truce
- airstrikes
- violations
- tensions
- Netanyahu
- Hamas
ALSO READ
Violence Escalates in Lebanon: Humanitarian Toll Rises Amid Airstrikes
Ceasefire Talks Amid Beirut Airstrikes: Hope for Peace
Israeli Airstrikes Decimate Hezbollah Forces and Rocket Launchers
Congress Accuses Modi and Shah of Election Code Violations
Tensions Escalate in the Middle East: Israel's Airstrikes Heighten Regional Conflict