Fragile Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Southern Lebanon

Tension in southern Lebanon escalated as Israel and Hezbollah accused each other of violating a newly established ceasefire. The Israeli air force targeted a Hezbollah rocket storage facility, citing breaches of the truce.

Lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of attacking civilians, while the Lebanese army reported multiple Israeli ceasefire violations. The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S. and France, seeks to end longstanding conflict.

Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to prepare for a possible escalation. Israel faces dual challenges, as conflict persists with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. The situation remains volatile as military and diplomatic efforts continue.

