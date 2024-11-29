Chad's Strategic Shift: A New Era in Franco-African Relations

The government of Chad has officially ended its 2019 defence cooperation agreement with France, according to a statement released by its foreign ministry on Thursday.

This pivotal shift comes as the central African country, a vital partner for Western nations in combating regional jihadists, seeks to reassert its sovereignty and redefine its strategic alliances following 66 years of independence.

No immediate response was available from the French foreign ministry regarding this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)