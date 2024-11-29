Left Menu

Chad's Strategic Shift: A New Era in Franco-African Relations

Chad's government announces the termination of a 2019 defence cooperation agreement with France, signaling a move to redefine its sovereignty and strategic partnerships. This decision marks a significant change in Chad's international alliances after 66 years of independence. The French foreign ministry has yet to comment on this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | N'djamena | Updated: 29-11-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 04:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chad

The government of Chad has officially ended its 2019 defence cooperation agreement with France, according to a statement released by its foreign ministry on Thursday.

This pivotal shift comes as the central African country, a vital partner for Western nations in combating regional jihadists, seeks to reassert its sovereignty and redefine its strategic alliances following 66 years of independence.

No immediate response was available from the French foreign ministry regarding this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

