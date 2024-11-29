Verdict Looms in Espionage Case Against Journalist Dong Yuyu

A Beijing court is set to announce its verdict in the case of Dong Yuyu, a veteran Chinese journalist accused of espionage, on Friday. Detained following a meeting with a Japanese diplomat in 2022, Dong faces charges after a closed court hearing in July 2023.

The Public Security Bureau in Beijing remained silent on the case as calls for Dong's release grew. Various press freedom organizations and an online petition with over 700 signatures are advocating for him. His work in journalism has garnered respect globally, advocating moderate reforms without direct criticism of President Xi Jinping.

The incident involving Dong and the Japanese diplomat underscored tensions, with the diplomat initially detained and later released. Dong, who had longstanding interactions with foreign journalists and diplomats, participated in renowned fellowships and held academic positions, contributing opinion pieces and co-editing works on Chinese legal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)