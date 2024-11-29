Tensions and Trials: US Domestic News Highlights

In recent U.S. domestic news, former New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez has requested a retrial after his corruption conviction, claiming jurors had access to unredacted evidence. Although prosecutors acknowledged the mistake, they argue it does not warrant overturning the verdict.

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has had a positive phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, aiming to ease tensions over proposed tariffs on Mexican imports. This follows her earlier remarks on potential retaliation if the tariffs are imposed.

Additionally, there have been bomb threats targeting several of Trump's cabinet picks, as well as Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut. While law enforcement swiftly addressed the threats, President-elect Trump continues to face challenges concerning international tariffs and domestic political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)