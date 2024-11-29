Left Menu

Tensions and Trials: US Domestic News Highlights

A summary of key U.S. domestic news includes former Senator Menendez's appeal, Mexico's conciliatory approach toward Trump's tariffs, bomb threats targeted at Trump's picks, Kellogg's Ukraine envoy role, bomb threats to Democratic lawmakers, and Biden's tariff concerns. Other stories cover Rikers Island and the Macy's parade arrest.

Updated: 29-11-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent U.S. domestic news, former New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez has requested a retrial after his corruption conviction, claiming jurors had access to unredacted evidence. Although prosecutors acknowledged the mistake, they argue it does not warrant overturning the verdict.

Meanwhile, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has had a positive phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, aiming to ease tensions over proposed tariffs on Mexican imports. This follows her earlier remarks on potential retaliation if the tariffs are imposed.

Additionally, there have been bomb threats targeting several of Trump's cabinet picks, as well as Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut. While law enforcement swiftly addressed the threats, President-elect Trump continues to face challenges concerning international tariffs and domestic political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

