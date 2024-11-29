Dramatic Forest Rescue: Women Found After 14-hour Search in Kerala

In a dramatic turn of events, three women who went missing in the forest of Kerala's Ernakulam district have been found safe following an extensive 14-hour search effort, authorities announced today.

The women, named Parrukutty, Maya, and Darli Stephen, were located in the dense Arakkamuthy region, approximately six kilometers inside the forest. Despite spending the night among potential dangers of wildlife, they emerged unscathed and are reportedly in good health.

The incident, occurring in the forested area of Attikkalam near Kuttampuzha, prompted a large-scale search operation. Initiated on Thursday, the rescue enlisted the aid of police, fire and rescue teams, Excise personnel, forest officials, and local residents, after initial contact with the women was lost.

