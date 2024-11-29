Left Menu

Dramatic Forest Rescue: Women Found After 14-hour Search in Kerala

Three women in Kerala's Ernakulam district were rescued after a 14-hour operation when they went missing in a forest. Found deep in the dense Arakkamuthy area, they stayed overnight amidst wild animals but returned unharmed. The rescue involved police, fire teams, and local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:25 IST
Dramatic Forest Rescue: Women Found After 14-hour Search in Kerala
Odisha Forest Department Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, three women who went missing in the forest of Kerala's Ernakulam district have been found safe following an extensive 14-hour search effort, authorities announced today.

The women, named Parrukutty, Maya, and Darli Stephen, were located in the dense Arakkamuthy region, approximately six kilometers inside the forest. Despite spending the night among potential dangers of wildlife, they emerged unscathed and are reportedly in good health.

The incident, occurring in the forested area of Attikkalam near Kuttampuzha, prompted a large-scale search operation. Initiated on Thursday, the rescue enlisted the aid of police, fire and rescue teams, Excise personnel, forest officials, and local residents, after initial contact with the women was lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024