Tensions Rise as Court-Ordered Survey Sparks Sectarian Clashes

Heightened security measures are in place in Sambhal ahead of a sensitive court hearing about the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which has fueled sectarian tensions. Violent protests erupted after the claims that a temple once stood on the mosque's site, leading to multiple injuries and deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  Country:
  • India

With prudence and precaution, officials have ramped up security across the district in light of the Friday prayers and the imminent submission of a pivotal report by an ASI team. This report pertains to the survey of the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid, which is claimed to have been built atop a former temple site.

Since November 19, tensions have been simmering in Sambhal following a court-ordered survey that investigated the site based on claims regarding a Harihar temple. In response, security measures are tightened, especially near sensitive religious locations and the court itself.

The impending court hearing will witness the submission of survey results, marking a critical phase in this contentious issue. November 24 saw violence break out, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries, adding to the urgency for peace and vigilance in maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

