Tensions Rise as Court-Ordered Survey Sparks Sectarian Clashes

With prudence and precaution, officials have ramped up security across the district in light of the Friday prayers and the imminent submission of a pivotal report by an ASI team. This report pertains to the survey of the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid, which is claimed to have been built atop a former temple site.

Since November 19, tensions have been simmering in Sambhal following a court-ordered survey that investigated the site based on claims regarding a Harihar temple. In response, security measures are tightened, especially near sensitive religious locations and the court itself.

The impending court hearing will witness the submission of survey results, marking a critical phase in this contentious issue. November 24 saw violence break out, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries, adding to the urgency for peace and vigilance in maintaining order.

