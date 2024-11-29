China Eases Visa Restrictions: Boosting Hong Kong Tourism
China has relaxed visa restrictions for Shenzhen residents traveling to Hong Kong, allowing multiple annual entries starting December 1. The move aims to support tourism in Hong Kong and follows previous tighter regulations from 2015. Zhuhai residents can also now visit Macao more frequently from January 1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:28 IST
- Country:
- China
In a significant policy shift, China has relaxed its visa restrictions for Shenzhen residents visiting Hong Kong, enabling multiple entries per year starting December 1, according to Xinhua.
The revised visa policy reinstates a pre-2015 regulation, allowing residents to stay for up to seven days each visit, and is expected to revitalize Hong Kong's tourism-related sectors, including retail and catering.
Additionally, Zhuhai residents in Guangdong province are permitted weekly visits to Macao, effective January 1, marking a considerable change from the once-every-two-months rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seaplanes to Transform Northeast Connectivity and Tourism
Landmark Group's $1 Billion Expansion: A Retail Revolution Across Regions
Indian Q-Com Boom: Retail Disruption or Political Challenge?
Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Launches Seaplane Demo in Meghalaya, Boosts Northeast Connectivity and Tourism
Central agency CAQM imposes stage-III GRAP restrictions in Delhi-NCR from Friday.