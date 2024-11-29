Left Menu

China Eases Visa Restrictions: Boosting Hong Kong Tourism

China has relaxed visa restrictions for Shenzhen residents traveling to Hong Kong, allowing multiple annual entries starting December 1. The move aims to support tourism in Hong Kong and follows previous tighter regulations from 2015. Zhuhai residents can also now visit Macao more frequently from January 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:28 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant policy shift, China has relaxed its visa restrictions for Shenzhen residents visiting Hong Kong, enabling multiple entries per year starting December 1, according to Xinhua.

The revised visa policy reinstates a pre-2015 regulation, allowing residents to stay for up to seven days each visit, and is expected to revitalize Hong Kong's tourism-related sectors, including retail and catering.

Additionally, Zhuhai residents in Guangdong province are permitted weekly visits to Macao, effective January 1, marking a considerable change from the once-every-two-months rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

