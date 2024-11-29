China Eases Visa Restrictions: Boosting Hong Kong Tourism

In a significant policy shift, China has relaxed its visa restrictions for Shenzhen residents visiting Hong Kong, enabling multiple entries per year starting December 1, according to Xinhua.

The revised visa policy reinstates a pre-2015 regulation, allowing residents to stay for up to seven days each visit, and is expected to revitalize Hong Kong's tourism-related sectors, including retail and catering.

Additionally, Zhuhai residents in Guangdong province are permitted weekly visits to Macao, effective January 1, marking a considerable change from the once-every-two-months rule.

