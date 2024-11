Controversy Erupts: Seer Faces FIR Over Remarks on Voting Rights

An FIR has been filed against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji after his controversial remarks regarding Muslim voting rights drew significant backlash, police reported on Friday.

During a protest meeting by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on Tuesday, the seer advocated for laws against Muslim voting rights, opposing Karnataka's waqf board notices. He urged unity to protect farmers and their land from alleged injustices.

A social worker's complaint prompted the FIR under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Upparpet police station. Swamiji expressed regret on Wednesday, attributing his words to a 'slip of tongue' and affirming Muslims' right to vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)