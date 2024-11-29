Paraguay Stands Firm with Taiwan Amidst China's Influence
Paraguay reaffirms its commitment to Taiwan, rejecting any conditions to break ties despite significant trade interests with China. Foreign Minister Ruben Dario Ramirez Lezcano emphasizes that the relationship with Taiwan is not influenced by the U.S., reflecting Paraguay's independent stance. The nation seeks diversified market access.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Paraguay's Foreign Minister, Ruben Dario Ramirez Lezcano, asserted the country’s unwavering commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan during his visit to the island. Despite China's significant trade presence in South America, he confirmed that Paraguay has no plans to shift allegiance in favor of China.
As the sole South American nation recognizing Taiwan, Paraguay values its USD 5 billion trade ties with China but remains firm in its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, separate from U.S. influence. Ramirez Lezcano's presence in Taiwan underscores ongoing cooperation and commitment to bilateral visits and agreements.
To further this cooperation, Paraguay is signing a visa-free agreement with Taiwan and exploring potential diversification of market access for agricultural exports. This visit comes as numerous countries have severed ties with Taiwan amid China's diplomatic outreach, highlighted recently by Honduras' decision to cut relations with the island.
(With inputs from agencies.)
