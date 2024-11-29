Left Menu

Paraguay Stands Firm with Taiwan Amidst China's Influence

Paraguay reaffirms its commitment to Taiwan, rejecting any conditions to break ties despite significant trade interests with China. Foreign Minister Ruben Dario Ramirez Lezcano emphasizes that the relationship with Taiwan is not influenced by the U.S., reflecting Paraguay's independent stance. The nation seeks diversified market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:05 IST
Paraguay Stands Firm with Taiwan Amidst China's Influence
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Paraguay's Foreign Minister, Ruben Dario Ramirez Lezcano, asserted the country’s unwavering commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan during his visit to the island. Despite China's significant trade presence in South America, he confirmed that Paraguay has no plans to shift allegiance in favor of China.

As the sole South American nation recognizing Taiwan, Paraguay values its USD 5 billion trade ties with China but remains firm in its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, separate from U.S. influence. Ramirez Lezcano's presence in Taiwan underscores ongoing cooperation and commitment to bilateral visits and agreements.

To further this cooperation, Paraguay is signing a visa-free agreement with Taiwan and exploring potential diversification of market access for agricultural exports. This visit comes as numerous countries have severed ties with Taiwan amid China's diplomatic outreach, highlighted recently by Honduras' decision to cut relations with the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024