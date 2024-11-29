Court Directs Urgent Survey Amidst Unrest at Jama Masjid Site
A court in Sambhal has directed a commissioner to submit a survey report on the Jama Masjid mosque within 10 days, following claims of a temple having existed at the site. Tensions have risen since the survey began in November, with violence breaking out during a second survey.
Tensions are high in Sambhal as a court orders a survey report on Jama Masjid, amid claims of a former temple site. The court has directed its commissioner to conclude the report within 10 days, with the next hearing scheduled for January 8.
The case was heard by Civil Judge Aditya Singh. The court commissioner, Rakesh Singh Raghav, requested more time to complete the survey, which was granted. Representatives from both the Hindu and Muslim communities were present during the hearing.
Since November 19, the situation in Sambhal has grown volatile. A court-mandated survey initially sparked unrest, leading to a violent clash on November 24 that resulted in fatalities and injuries. Security remains tight around the mosque.
(With inputs from agencies.)
