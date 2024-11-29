Left Menu

Court Directs Urgent Survey Amidst Unrest at Jama Masjid Site

A court in Sambhal has directed a commissioner to submit a survey report on the Jama Masjid mosque within 10 days, following claims of a temple having existed at the site. Tensions have risen since the survey began in November, with violence breaking out during a second survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:35 IST
Court Directs Urgent Survey Amidst Unrest at Jama Masjid Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are high in Sambhal as a court orders a survey report on Jama Masjid, amid claims of a former temple site. The court has directed its commissioner to conclude the report within 10 days, with the next hearing scheduled for January 8.

The case was heard by Civil Judge Aditya Singh. The court commissioner, Rakesh Singh Raghav, requested more time to complete the survey, which was granted. Representatives from both the Hindu and Muslim communities were present during the hearing.

Since November 19, the situation in Sambhal has grown volatile. A court-mandated survey initially sparked unrest, leading to a violent clash on November 24 that resulted in fatalities and injuries. Security remains tight around the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024