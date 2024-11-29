China Poised to Collaborate on Baltic Cable Damage Probe
China expressed its readiness to partner with concerned nations in investigating the damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, according to its foreign ministry. The statement came after Sweden sought China's cooperation to determine the cause of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:45 IST
- Country:
- China
China has expressed its willingness to cooperate with other nations in the investigation of damage caused to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. The announcement was made by the foreign ministry, emphasizing the country's readiness to collaborate.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted this stance during a regular press briefing, responding to inquiries about Sweden's request for China’s cooperation in the ongoing investigation.
This approach signals China's commitment to working alongside international partners to uncover the facts surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate's Investigation Intensifies on 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin
Money Laundering Investigation Unravels Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Marcos Stands Firm on Duterte's ICC Investigation
India-UAE Relations: A New Era of Milestones and Collaborations
Karnataka Cabinet Reopens Mining Scandal Investigations