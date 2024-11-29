China Poised to Collaborate on Baltic Cable Damage Probe

China has expressed its willingness to cooperate with other nations in the investigation of damage caused to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. The announcement was made by the foreign ministry, emphasizing the country's readiness to collaborate.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted this stance during a regular press briefing, responding to inquiries about Sweden's request for China’s cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

This approach signals China's commitment to working alongside international partners to uncover the facts surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)