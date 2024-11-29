Left Menu

China Poised to Collaborate on Baltic Cable Damage Probe

China expressed its readiness to partner with concerned nations in investigating the damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, according to its foreign ministry. The statement came after Sweden sought China's cooperation to determine the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:45 IST
China Poised to Collaborate on Baltic Cable Damage Probe
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China has expressed its willingness to cooperate with other nations in the investigation of damage caused to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. The announcement was made by the foreign ministry, emphasizing the country's readiness to collaborate.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted this stance during a regular press briefing, responding to inquiries about Sweden's request for China’s cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

This approach signals China's commitment to working alongside international partners to uncover the facts surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024