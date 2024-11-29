The Georgian government's decision to freeze EU accession talks defies public sentiment and contradicts the trajectory of its predecessors, according to Pawel Herczynski, the EU ambassador to Georgia. This was reported by the Interpress news agency on Friday.

Ambassador Herczynski conveyed his dismay over the government's stance, describing it as 'very sad and heartbreaking.' His comments underscore growing tensions between the government and the populace over the country's European integration goals.

The freeze has sparked debate, reflecting the broader struggle within Georgia between traditional alliances and aspirations for closer ties with European institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)