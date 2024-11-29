Strengthening Ties: Russia and North Korea's Expanding Military Cooperation
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov emphasized the rapidly expanding military cooperation between Russia and North Korea during his visit to Pyongyang. Talks between their defense ministries aim to strengthen the strategic partnership in military matters, as reported by the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov highlighted the swiftly growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.
During his visit to North Korea, Belousov participated in talks that underscored the deepening strategic partnership.
State-run news agency RIA Novosti reported his remarks on fortifying military ties between the nations.
