Kerala Pension Scandal: Luxuries and Corruption Unveiled

An audit by the Kerala Finance Department uncovered fraudulent claims of social security pensions by owners of luxury cars and government employees, sparking statewide audits and a vigilance inquiry. Finance Minister K N Balagopal has demanded accountability, aiming to cleanse the pension scheme of ineligible beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:58 IST
K N Balagopal Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, the Kerala Finance Department's audit exposed that individuals living in luxury and even government employees have been fraudulently receiving social security pensions. This has led to public outrage prompting the state to expand its auditing efforts.

The scandal came to light in Kottakkal Municipality, where officials reported significant discrepancies, including cases of BMW owners on pension lists. This has spurred immediate action from the Finance Department to weed out all unqualified pension recipients.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the alleged collusion of officials involved in this malpractice. The move is part of a broader initiative to ensure that pension schemes benefit the intended demographic, following an Information Kerala Mission inspection highlighting systemic flaws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

